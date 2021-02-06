At 93.14 per litre, petrol crosses highest-ever price in Pune

On February 5th, the price of petrol crossed the mark of ₹93.14 per litre in Pune, the highest ever recorded in the city.

The petrol price increased by ₹0.29 on Feb 5 and recorded ₹93.14 rs per litre, the diesel price also increased by ₹0.31 and recorded a price of ₹82.38 per litre which is also the highest rate ever.

Ali Daruwala, spokesperson of All India Petrol Dealers Association claimed that the petrol price had reached to ₹93 per litre in 2013 though he could not remember the specific date. The price on Friday is highest since then.

“Unfortunately, petrol has crossed ₹93 in Pune. In 2013, the petrol price had reached ₹93 in the UPA regime. Taxation is the main reason behind it. Our income has gone down because of Covid-19 pandemic and the government is getting income through taxation. I request the government to cut taxation and give relief to common people,” Daruwala said.

Petrol prices have been steadily increasing in the last few months. On August 16, 2020 petrol prices were at ₹87.05 and diesel prices at ₹78.67 per litre. After price fluctuations in the following months, on Dec 7, 2020 petrol price reached to ₹90 and diesel price at ₹78.97 per litre. After remaining steady almost for a month, petrol and diesel prices soared on Jan 6, 2021 and reached to ₹90.25 per litre and ₹79.25 per litre respectively. The prices have been on the rise since then and on Friday, the petrol price finally crossed the mark of ₹93.

According to experts, these are the highest prices of petrol and diesel ever in the city and the heavy taxation is responsible for it.

“We are paying ₹32 excise duty on petrol imposed by the Central government. The government increased ₹10 excise duty on petrol in May 2020. If it withdraws the price, it will fall back in the range of ₹80. The best option is to bring petrol and diesel under GST,” Vivek Velankar president of Sajag Nagrik Manch and RTI activist.

“The higher price of petrol will impact the lives of common people and the rising price of diesel will increase inflation. The government has to take immediate action,” added Velankar.

The soaring price of petrol has started to impact the livelihoods of common people.

“Our income margin has reduced because of the rise in petrol prices. First, we used to get ₹30-40 per home delivery order in the area of 8 kilometres. Now, we have to do delivery up to the area of 12 kilometres and are just making ₹15 per order. The increasing petrol prices are making it more and more difficult to survive. I don’t know how we are going to cope with it,” said Sagar Ghare who is working as a delivery person for Zomato in Pune.

“Now offices have resumed, and travelling is a must. Due to the risk of Covid-19, priority is given to private vehicles for travelling. But because of increased prices of petrol and diesel we need to think before using our two-wheeler or four-wheeler vehicle. If this trend continues, I fear soon the prices of other essential goods will start to rise,” said Deepali Hatekar, a resident of Kothrud said.

BOXXX

Rise in petrol prices

For 07-12-2020

Petrol 90.00

Diesel 78.97

For 06-01-2021

Petrol 90.25

Diesel 79.25

For 07-01-2021

Petrol 90.51

Diesel 79.54

For 13-01-2021

Petrol 90.75

Diesel 79.80

For 14-01-2021

Petrol 90.99

Diesel 80.06

For 18-01-2021

Petrol 91.23

Diesel 80.33

For 19-01-2021

Petrol 91.47

Diesel 80.58

For 22-01-2021

Petrol 91.71

Diesel 80.83

For 23-01-2021

Petrol 91.95

Diesel 81.09

For 26-01-2021

Petrol 92.28

Diesel 81.46

For 29-01-2021

Petrol 92.52

Diesel 81.72

For 04-02-2021

Petrol 92.85

Diesel 82.07

For 05-02-2021

Petrol 93.14

Diesel 82.38

BOXX 2

The previous highest

On 2nd April 2018

Petrol 81.54

Diesel 67.71

On 7th Sep 2018

Petrol 87.27

Diesel is ₹75.23

7th Dec 2020

Petrol 90.00

Diesel 78.97

5th Feb 2021

Petrol 93.14

Diesel 82.38