At an AQI of 201, Pune recorded ‘poor’ air quality this Diwali

With an air quality index (AQI) of 201 recorded early in the morning on Saturday, November 2, Pune city logged ‘poor’ air quality on the main day of Diwali celebrations. Although the AQI was lower than last year’s 381, pollution reached alarming levels in many areas and at least six stations recorded an AQI of more than 200. Whereas on Monday, November 4, air quality improved a bit to ‘moderate’ level and the city recorded an AQI of 127. mong the four metros of Delhi, Pune, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Delhi recorded the highest AQI as 290, followed by Pune as 201, Mumbai as 190, and Ahmedabad as 187 early in the morning on November 2. (HT PHOTO)

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s (IITM’s) Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), Pune city recorded an AQI of 201 this Diwali. Among the four metros of Delhi, Pune, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Delhi recorded the highest AQI as 290, followed by Pune as 201, Mumbai as 190, and Ahmedabad as 187 early in the morning on November 2. Six stations in Pune including Karve Nagar, Katraj Dairy, Gavli Nagar (Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation), Shivajinagar, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk, and Thergaon recorded an AQI of more than 200.

As a large number of firecrackers are burst and the pollutants released from these firecrackers stay in the atmosphere for a longer time due to stagnant air, air quality during the Diwali festival has become a matter of concern. In recent years, Pune has been experiencing higher levels of air pollution and consequently, the city has been logging poor to very poor air quality during the festive season.

Whereas on November 4, the air quality improved a bit from poor to moderate level and the AQI was recorded as 127 at 1 pm. Thergaon (AQI 268), Gavali Nagar (218), Nigadi (191), SPPU Chowk (191), Wakad (141), Karve Road (132), Lohegaon (122), Shivajinagar (118), and Alandi (111) recorded the highest air pollution in Pune.

S D Sanap, senior meteorologist from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune, said, “Currently, the city is experiencing dry weather and there is no strong system available that will impact the weather conditions in Pune. The winter is yet to set in and it is unlikely that the city will witness rain or chills at least for the next few days.”