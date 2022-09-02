At least 762 cases of lumpy skin disease reported
At least 762 cases of lumpy skin disease is reported across 10 districts and 10 deaths reported across Jalgaon and Pune districts
PUNE: With at least 762 cases of lumpy skin disease reported across 10 districts and 10 deaths reported across Jalgaon and Pune districts, officials from the animal husbandry department have decided to ban all interstate transport of cattle including cows and buffaloes, in the wake of fast rising cases of the disease.
Sachindra Pratap Singh, commissioner, Animal Husbandry, said that the first case of lumpy skin disease this year was reported at Raver taluka in Jalgaon district. “As cases are increasing, we will be banning interstate cattle transport. As of now, we have seen two instances where cattle from Gujarat and Rajasthan were sold here. Further spread has been noticed in Ahmednagar, Akola, Pune, Dhule, Latur, Aurangabad, Beed, Satara, Buldhana and Amravati districts of the state. In 2020-21, 26 districts in Maharashtra have reported cases of the disease,” Singh said. According to officials, as many as 71 villages are in the grip of the disease this year.
“A total of 100,342 livestock in 301 villages within a 5 km radius of the infected area have been vaccinated. Out of this, 762 livestock have been affected. Out of the 762 cases, a total of 560 livestock have recovered after treatment,” said Singh. Ten deaths have been reported so far, with nine of them from Raver taluka of Jalgaon district and one from Pune district, officials confirmed.
“We have reported fewer cases in areas where vaccination was carried out previously. Farmers are advised to isolate the cattle and disinfect and spray the surrounding areas to avoid mosquitoes and flies near the infected animals. The disease is curable with medication and so we have advised farmers to contact the nearest veterinary dispensary. Farmers can call 18002330418 or the toll-free number 1962 for more assistance,” said Singh.
Lumpy skin disease is caused by the lumpy skin disease virus (LSDV), a virus of the capripoxvirus genus in the poxviridae family. The disease is vector-borne. The disease can reduce milk production in cattle. But as it is not zoonotic, there is no threat of transmission to humans, according to officials from the animal husbandry department. However, farmers are advised to isolate the infected cattle in separate sheds.
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
-
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
-
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics