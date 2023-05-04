ATS launches probe into explosions at shops in Pune

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has launched an investigation into the fire and high-intensity explosions at the three shops of Indraneel housing society on Pune-Satara Road that took place in the early hours of Monday. ATS officials and a forensic department team visited the site on Tuesday and collected samples. Police are yet to determine the cause of fire that led to explosions. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, the fire broke out at a home appliances showroom and spread to other shops, leading to explosions. Two persons, including shop owner Sudhir Kolte and a motorcyclist named Sagar Sanas, sustained injuries in the incident.

The blasts damaged two flats on the front side of the three-storey building, along with nearby establishments such as Hotel Bansuri, Kamal Heritage, and a mobile shop. Glass windows of adjacent buildings were shattered due to the impact.

Abhiram Nimbalkar, a resident of Indraneel Co-operative Housing Society, said, “We heard loud noise of explosions around 2.20 am. We initially thought it was an earthquake.”

Nilesh Mahajan, spokesperson, Pune fire brigade, said, “As there were no cylinders at the site, we have ruled out the possibility. Investigation is underway to determine the cause of explosions.”

The ATS is working with the bomb detection and disposal squad, special branch, and local police station to determine the cause of fire and explosions.