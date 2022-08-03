Attack on Uday Samant a fallout of political malice: Police

The prosecution on Wednesday told the Pune court that the attack on former minister Uday Samant was a fallout of political malice and differences among the two groups.

The prosecution produced six persons including Pune city unit chief Sanjay More and senior leader Baban Thorat following their arrest by Bharati Vidyapeeth police in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) PG Tapadia and sought eight days of police custody. The judge remanded the six Sena members to police custody till Saturday (August 6).

Police Inspector Sangeeta Yadav, an investigating officer, while seeking the custodial remand of suspect listed out six reasons including possible involvement of more people in the attack and the use hockey sticks and stones by attackers.

“The crime was committed out of political enmity and differences. There is a possibility of involvement of more persons. For this prosecution needs custody of suspects,” said the investigating officer in the court.

Defense lawyer Vijaysingh Thombre claimed that, accused were arrested under false charges. “Video of attack on vehicle of MLA Uday Samant is circulated on social media, and none of the accused were seen in that video. Only because the accused are Shiv Sena workers and office bearers, false cases have been registered against them under political pressure,” he said.

In a video surfaced on social media, Shiv Sena leader from Hingoli Baban Thorat is seen inciting the party workers to vandalise vehicles of leaders from rival Eknath Shinde camp. Thorat along with other members arrested by police are loyal to Uddhav Thackeray camp which is locked in bitter fight with Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.

Six arrested

Rajesh Balasaheb Palaskar (38) resident of Erandawane

Sambhaji Hanumant Thorve (55) resident of Katraj

Sanjay Harishchandra More (43) resident of Nana peth

Suraj Nathuram Lokhande (34) resident of Parvati paytha

Chandan Gajabhau Salunkhe (49) resident of Khadakmal

Babanrao Narayan Thorat (50) resident of Dadar (Mumbai)

They were arrested under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Fight now reaches on social media

Yuva Sena leader Kiran Sali, who joined Eknath Shinde camp, removed deputy speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe from Whatsapp group.