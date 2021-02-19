Attempt to stage Kusumagraj’s Marathi musical before English audience, and others
Pune: Marathi literature and theatre is adorned with musical dramas with some being commercially successful. One of such dramas is “Yayati Ani Devyani” written by poet and writer Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar (1912-1999), who is popularly known by his pen name Kusumagraj.
Theatre artist Ninad Jadhav, 50, has translated this popular musical, including its 7-8 songs, into English, in an effort to shatter the language barrier for theatre lovers. He said that the English version of the musical will be on stage in a few months.
Kusumagraj was the recipient of many national awards, including Jnanpith, Sahitya Akademi and Sangeet Natak Akademi.
“I believe that theatre breaks language barriers. We have very few examples in the theatre where a drama is translated and performed in another language. That’s why I decided to translate “Yayati Ani Devyani”, a story connected to the Mahabharat, into English. The English version will allow theatre enthusiasts across the globe to watch, perform and enjoy. We have seen this in the case of the dramas written by Kannada writer Girish Karnad (1938-2019). His works were translated into English first and then it was adopted in other Indian languages,” said Jadhav.
“Yayati Ani Devyani”, the musical play was published in 1966. The play narrates the story of King Yayati, an ancestor of the Pandavas and Kauravas, and his two wives Devyani and Sharmishtha. Through these main characters, the play unfolds the complexities of human relations. The music score was given by Hindustani classical vocalist and composer Jitendra Abhisheki. The play became a commercial success.
“Performing this drama on the stage is an experiment as it will depend on the imagination of a theatre artist. The theatre director can keep the original music score and blend the translated songs into it. Also, the dialogues could be in English and the songs could be performed in Marathi in its original form, as they are popular. Based on the translated songs, maybe a new music score could be done,” he said.
The translated text version of the drama will be published on February 27, the 109th birth anniversary of Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar.
“A drama is alive when it is staged. Primary readings have been going on and the audience can see the English version in the course of two months,” said Jadhav.
“My effort is to let the world see the writing style of Kusumagraj. I remember there was an attempt to stage Vasant Kanetkar’s Marathi classic music play “Matsyagandha” (the story of Satyavati from the Mahabharat) in Hindi. I had given playback to one of its songs in Hindi and it was experimental theatre. There has not been any such performance in commercial theatre,” said Charudatta Aphale, a senior vocalist and kirtan (ballad) performer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Attempt to stage Kusumagraj’s Marathi musical before English audience, and others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC gives 15% rebate to regular property taxpayers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunala Kunache Mael Nahi: theatre students self-fund play in “tough” Covid times
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail Roko: Train services largely unaffected in Pune and parts of western Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMPML to convert old buses into goods vehicles, sanitising vans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICCR teams up with SPPU to globalise traditional Indian knowledge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samant’s visit forces SPPU to grant permission for roll ball after 10 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hail, wind, rain storm in Pune on Thursday evening
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samant holds public meet at SPPU, 750 issues resolved in a day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students demand Shivbhojan thali, online payment facility
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Knife attack inside ATM over rivalry in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Covid cases surge in Pune, PMC and police begin crackdown on mask violators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marne faces two more police cases in Pune for public rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two arrested for stealing, selling IT hardware worth ₹70 lakh in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pimpri-Nigdi Metro corridor gets green signal, Swargate-Katraj line awaits PMC’s okay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox