Aundh bridge open to better traffic snarls, residents think otherwise

PUNE The Aundh bridge from the D Mart section finally opened to traffic recently, however, this has garnered mixed reactions from the residents. Aundh residents feel that despite the bridge, their traffic problems will not be solved as the approach roads are narrow and badly planned.

This bridge was an important connector when it was built earlier in 1995, to help balance the traffic that was increasing on the Rajiv Gandhi Bridge Aundh road. The bridge was shut for traffic two years ago, to be demolished and rebuilt to withstand the increasing traffic by jointly by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Charu Shotri a resident says, “It will cause huge traffic jam at Parihar chowk, thanks to the not so smart city development of narrower than before roads and unnecessarily wide foot paths that has eaten into the motor e-way.”

Another resident pointed out that the authorities were in a hurry to open the bridge and have gone ahead without planning for the future. “We have most of the footpath encroached, the Mahadji Shinde road has a mall which has constant traffic and the Parihar chowk area roads must be wider to handle traffic instead of just opening the new bridge,” said Shaila Nagpure.

The length of the main bridge is 100 feet and it is extended 150 feet on both sides. LED streetlights and other up-to-date facilities and instructions, directional boards have been installed. The bridge will also be useful for traffic from Sangvi to Pune and Hinjewadi.