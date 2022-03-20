Home / Cities / Pune News / Aundh bridge open to better traffic snarls, residents think otherwise
pune news

Aundh bridge open to better traffic snarls, residents think otherwise

The bridge was shut for traffic two years ago, to be demolished and rebuilt to withstand the increasing traffic
The Aundh bridge from the D Mart section finally opened to traffic recently, however, this has garnered mixed reactions from the residents. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The Aundh bridge from the D Mart section finally opened to traffic recently, however, this has garnered mixed reactions from the residents. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 10:09 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPrachi Bari

PUNE The Aundh bridge from the D Mart section finally opened to traffic recently, however, this has garnered mixed reactions from the residents. Aundh residents feel that despite the bridge, their traffic problems will not be solved as the approach roads are narrow and badly planned.

This bridge was an important connector when it was built earlier in 1995, to help balance the traffic that was increasing on the Rajiv Gandhi Bridge Aundh road. The bridge was shut for traffic two years ago, to be demolished and rebuilt to withstand the increasing traffic by jointly by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Charu Shotri a resident says, “It will cause huge traffic jam at Parihar chowk, thanks to the not so smart city development of narrower than before roads and unnecessarily wide foot paths that has eaten into the motor e-way.”

Another resident pointed out that the authorities were in a hurry to open the bridge and have gone ahead without planning for the future. “We have most of the footpath encroached, the Mahadji Shinde road has a mall which has constant traffic and the Parihar chowk area roads must be wider to handle traffic instead of just opening the new bridge,” said Shaila Nagpure.

The length of the main bridge is 100 feet and it is extended 150 feet on both sides. LED streetlights and other up-to-date facilities and instructions, directional boards have been installed. The bridge will also be useful for traffic from Sangvi to Pune and Hinjewadi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out