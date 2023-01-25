Auto rickshaw drivers await to get space in Aero Mall

Pune: LV Antaral Autorickshaw Sanghatana, which used to run a prepaid auto-rickshaw stand at Pune International airport, is pleading for a space in Aero Mall’s multi-level car parking, but their wait goes on as mall officials have asked them to pay ₹3 lakh per month for space for 50 auto rickshaws.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The auto-rickshaw drivers had submitted the letter to Jyotiraditya Scindia, the civil aviation minister who had visited the city on November 25, 2022, for the inauguration of Aero Mall, although they have not received any response from the minister in the last two months.

“Even after two months, we have not received any response from the civil aviation ministry. The charges for a space which is asked by aero mall authorities is very high. We hope mall authorities will reconsider their decision,” said a spokesperson of LV Antaral Auto Rickshaw Sanghatana on Wednesday.

The prepaid auto-rickshaw stand was removed from the airport premises in August 2021 as Pune airport authorities stated that auto-rickshaw stands are not allowed inside the airport as per Airport Authority of India guidelines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They have been given no other space near the airport since the stand was removed.

“We had a very good response to the stand when it was operational as many flyers prefer auto-rickshaws over cabs. Commuters want prepaid auto rickshaw stands to reopen,” the spokesperson added.

Before the pandemic, there were approximately 170 auto drivers employed by LV Antaral Auto Rickshaw Sanghatana.

Scindia was also urged by City MP Girish Bapat to reconsider his decision not to allow auto-rickshaws on airport grounds.

Ravi Dhole, a frequent flyer said, a prepaid auto-rickshaw stand must be relocated in a multilevel car parking building. When travelling alone to a destination, an auto rickshaw is preferable to a cab. The auto-rickshaws outside the airport are charging arbitrary rates.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many auto-rickshaw drivers are waiting for the restart of the prepaid stand.

“Authorities made the wrong decision by closing our taxi stand,” Prakash Rajguru, a member of the prepaid taxi stand, said. We should not be charged for parking in a multi-level parking structure.”