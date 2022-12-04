Auto unions in Pune to resume strike against bike taxis on December 12

The city’s auto-rickshaw unions have threatened to call another strike if the authorities do not take action against illegal bike taxi services in Pune.

Many associations have become aggressive in this regard, even installing a countdown board outside the Pune RTO to count the days of action not being taken against the bike taxis.

Baghtoy Rickshawala auto union, along with other auto unions, announced that the strike will resume on December 12.

During earlier protests on November 28, auto unions had demanded to take strict action and remove bike taxis from the state, reduce CNG rates, change the base policy of electric vehicles and stop harassment from the finance companies.

“It’s been 5 days since we ended our strike, and it was only because RTO and government officials promised to shut down the Rapido bike taxi mobile app and take strict action against their riders. When we went to follow up, we were given no proper answers, so we decided to resume our indefinite strike of auto unions across Pune city on December 12. We will not be held liable if passengers are inconvenienced as a result of it,” Keshav Kshrisagar, president of the Baghtoy Rikshawala auto union, said.

