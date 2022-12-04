Home / Cities / Pune News / Auto unions in Pune to resume strike against bike taxis on December 12

Auto unions in Pune to resume strike against bike taxis on December 12

pune news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:43 PM IST

During earlier protests on November 28, auto unions had demanded to take strict action and remove bike taxis from the state, reduce CNG rates and change the base policy of electric vehicles

Auto unions announced that the strike will resume on December 12. (HT file photo)
Auto unions announced that the strike will resume on December 12. (HT file photo)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

The city’s auto-rickshaw unions have threatened to call another strike if the authorities do not take action against illegal bike taxi services in Pune.

Many associations have become aggressive in this regard, even installing a countdown board outside the Pune RTO to count the days of action not being taken against the bike taxis.

Baghtoy Rickshawala auto union, along with other auto unions, announced that the strike will resume on December 12.

During earlier protests on November 28, auto unions had demanded to take strict action and remove bike taxis from the state, reduce CNG rates, change the base policy of electric vehicles and stop harassment from the finance companies.

“It’s been 5 days since we ended our strike, and it was only because RTO and government officials promised to shut down the Rapido bike taxi mobile app and take strict action against their riders. When we went to follow up, we were given no proper answers, so we decided to resume our indefinite strike of auto unions across Pune city on December 12. We will not be held liable if passengers are inconvenienced as a result of it,” Keshav Kshrisagar, president of the Baghtoy Rikshawala auto union, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out