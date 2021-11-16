Autorickshaw fares for Pune, PCMC revised from Nov 22: Rs21 for first 1.5 km

PUNE The minimum fare for autorickshaws in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will be Rs21 instead of Rs18 for the first 1.5 km and thereafter, Rs14 for every km, according to revised rates approved by Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Pune division.

Earlier in October, RTA had approved an increase in fares by Rs2 for the first 1.5 km and Rs1 for every km thereafter. The decision, which was to come into effect from November 8. This was then put on hold.

Now, fares have been increased by Rs3 for the first 1.5 km and Rs2 for every km thereafter

The revised fares for three-seater autorickshaws will come in effect from November 22 in Baramati, besides Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

This decision by RTA was taken on recommendations made by the Khatua committee report as auto unions were demanding fare hikes following a rise of Rs4 per kg for CNG during the past few days.

The existing auto rickshaw fares are Rs18 for the first 1.5km and Rs12.31 for every kilometre thereafter.

A review meeting of the Pune RTO was held at Pune district collector’s office on October 12, at which discussions over the recommendations given by the Khatua committee report were made. The committee declared the revised rates of Rs20 for first 1.5 km and Rs13 for every kilometre thereafter. Auto unions strongly opposed this decision and on Tuesday revised rates were declared.

As per information given by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), staring November 22 in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati jurisdictions, revised rates with a 25% increase will be applicable for fares between midnight an 5am.

Apart from these three jurisdictions, an additional 40 per cent will be applicable during night hours for the rest of the district.

“Passengers travelling with luggage will have to pay Rs3 per bag of 60 by 40 centimetres. At the same time, auto drivers have been given time till December 31, 2021, for meter calibration with the revised fares. And most importantly, only those auto drivers will be allowed to take the revised fares from the passengers who have their meter calibrated for revised fares,” said Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde.

Autorickshaw unions are happy with the decision. “We are happy that RTO listened to our demands and finally gave a fare hike. Now we will look to all the auto drivers to complete their meter calibration process,” said Bappu Bhave, president, Pune auto-rickshaw federation.

On other hand the passengers are not so happy with the decision. Kiran Sawale a regular auto user said, “I often take an auto to go to my workplace and now if these revised rates are going to be implemented it will be costlier travelling.”

