Autorickshaw fares to increase in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad from November 8

Rising CNG and fuel prices have a ripple effect: the minimum fare for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad’s autorickshaws will be ₹20 instead of ₹18 for the first 1.5 km and thereafter ₹13 for every kilometre, according to the revised rates approved by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Pune division.

The revised fares for three-seater autorickshaws will come into effect from November 8 onwards in Baramati as well besides Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, according to RTA.

The decision by RTA was taken on the recommendations given by the Khatua committee report as auto unions were also demanding fare hike following the rise of ₹4 per kg of CNG in the past few days, including the latest hike of ₹2 per kg on Thursday.

The existing autorickshaw fares are ₹18 for first 1.5 km and ₹12 for every kilometre thereafter.

A review meeting of the Pune RTA was held at Pune district collector office on October 12, in which discussions over the recommendations given by the Khatua committee report were made.

As per the information given by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), staring November 8, in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati jurisdictions, the revised rates of 25 per cent additional charges will be applicable for fares between midnight and 5am. Apart from these three jurisdictions, additional 40 per cent charges will be applicable during night hours for the rest of the district.

“While for the passengers traveling along with luggage will have to pay ₹3 per luggage bag of 60 by 40 centimetre. At the same time, auto drivers have been given additional period between November 8 and December 31, 2021 for meter calibration for the revised auto fares. And most importantly, only those auto drivers will be allowed to take the revised fares from the passengers who will have their meter calibrated for revised fares,” said Pune regional transport officer and RTA member secretary Ajit Shinde.

According to Shinde, if the auto drivers do not make the necessary changes in the fare meter even after the deadline, action such as suspension of license or fine will be charged.

Autorickshaw unions from the city have welcomed the decision of fare hike. Bappu Bhave, president of Pune auto-rickshaw federation said, “It was much needed for auto drivers in Pune district. Due to the pandemic, already we are suffering from financial crisis although the fare hike will somewhat help us to earn more in the coming days. We would look after the meter calibration work of all our union members to be completed in the given deadline.”

The residents, however, have expressed disappointment to the fare increase. Atul Namekar, secretary of Sinhgad Road - Warje residents association said, “Already the auto fares are pretty high and compared to it most of the auto drivers deny to come to nearby places, or charge double or triple from new people coming to city. At least the distance of first 1.5 km for ₹20 should not have been increased by the RTO.”