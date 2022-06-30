Average daily vaccinations drop in Maharashtra

There is a dip in the average daily vaccinations in Maharashtra, as per the state health department data. In January this year, 469,739 doses were administered in the state, while in February 268,309 doses were administered, in March 183,830, April 115,994, May 60,855 doses and till June 26, at least 85,004 doses were administered.

Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer, said that vaccination should be encouraged as it prevents severe illness.

“Now that schools have reopened and wearing of masks is not mandatory for everyone, vaccination should be encouraged. We are trying to reach as many beneficiaries through various vaccination campaigns to inoculate beneficiaries,” said Dr Desai.

The state tally for fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday was 3,640 and for Pune district, it was 847. Also, according to data furnished by the state health department, Pune tops the chart in maximum second dose beneficiaries remaining for Covishield as well as Covaxin.

There are 1,313,820 beneficiaries from the district who are yet to take the second dose of Covishield. And 226,735 beneficiaries from the Pune district who are yet to receive the second dose of Covaxin.

According to state health department officials, 87.49 per cent of beneficiaries in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine between the age group of 18 to 44 years of age group.

In the Pune district as well, although vaccination for 18 years of age and above has seen a good response, vaccination for 12 to 18 years of age has not been so good.

According to officials, for the age group, 12 to 14 years, first dose coverage is only 55.21 per cent and second dose coverage is 29.62 per cent. Both are below the state average of 60.10 per cent and 31.01 per cent respectively.

Pune district has reported a drastic rise in fresh Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks. Between June 21 and June 27, there were 3,583 new cases in the district and between June 14 and June 21, there were 2,157 fresh cases. This rise in cases, according to the state health department, is as high as 66.11 per cent and is the highest across Maharashtra.

On Thursday, Pune district reported 847 fresh cases, out of these, 512 were from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. Active patients in the district have increased to 4,159 patients.