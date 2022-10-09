Average rainfall for Shivajinagar in June and October increased: weather dept

According to the weather department, Pune city has reported more rainfall in the recent years. The weather department observed that rainfall in June and October increased between 2011 and 2021 as compared to the period between 1971 and 1980.

Vineet Kumar, a former research scientist at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and post-doctoral researcher at Typhoon Research Centre, Jeju National University, South Korea, said that the average rainfall for every decade in the last 30 years in Shivajinagar, Pune shows that rainfall has increased in June and October.

“Average rainfall has increased for June and October as per the data collected by India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Shivajinagar, Pune. If you see the climatology of 1971-1989 then it was 130.6 mm for June and 58 mm for October. But, for 2011 - 2020, the average rainfall for June was 138.5 mm and for October was 83.6 mm,” said Kumar.

Rainfall activity over Pune city is likely to continue in the next few days, IMD confirmed.

“Rainfall with intense spells and moderate spells are likely till October 12 in Pune city. Four subdivisions in Maharashtra are also likely to get rainfall till October 12,” said IMD officials.

The withdrawal line as of Sunday, southwest monsoon continues to pass through Uttarkashi, Nazibabad, Agra, Gwalior, Ratlam and Bharuch.