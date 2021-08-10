Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Ayurveda proponent Balaji Tambe passes away in Pune
pune news

Ayurveda proponent Balaji Tambe passes away in Pune

Pune: Dr Balaji Tambe, an Ayurveda practitioner and proponent of Yoga, died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday following a brief illness, family members said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 07:17 PM IST
HT Image

Pune: Dr Balaji Tambe, an Ayurveda practitioner and proponent of Yoga, died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday following a brief illness, family members said. He was 81.

The founder of “Atmasantulana Village”, a holistic healing centre near Lonavla, Tambe had written various books on spirituality, Yoga and Ayurveda.

He is survived by wife, two sons and daughters-in-law, and four granddaughters.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray condoled his death, saying with the help of Ayurveda and Yoga, he brought about change in many people’s lives. “With the demise of Dr Tambe, we have lost a true proponent of Ayurveda, Yoga. His contribution will be remembered,” said Thackeray.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed grief over Tambe’s death.

“Saddened to know about the demise of Ayurvedacharya Shri Balaji Tambe. He dedicated his entire life to promote and popularise Ayurveda and Yoga. Through his lucid writings and talks he showed the path of an exalted and healthy life to the people of all ages till last,” Koshyari said in his message.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar

Baby bears spotted playing on golf course. Cute clip may make your day
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP