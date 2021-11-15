Babasaheb Purandare’s condition critical, say family members

PUNE Eminent author, historian and theatre personality, Balwant Moreshwar alias Babasaheb Purandare who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, is critical and admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Kothrud. According to his family members, he was admitted early this week and has now been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Dr Dhananjay Kelkar is overseeing the treatment. My father’s health is critical at the moment and the doctors are trying their best,” said Amrut Purandare, his son.

According to the public relations officer of the hospital, “The treatment is continuing on Babasaheb and he is critical and now being shifted on the ventilator.”

In more than eight decades of his career in writing and theatre, Purandare delivered more than 12,000 lectures on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and studied all the forts and the history of the Maratha Empire, making him an authority on the subject. He penned and directed a historical play titled “Jaanta Raja” in 1985, which became a theatrical magnum opus performed down the years by over 200 artistes, translated and enacted in five languages and clocking over 1,250 stage shows in Maharashtra, Goa, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and the USA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}