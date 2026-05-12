Balbharati to introduce new textbooks for classes 2, 3, 4 and 6 from next academic year

Pune: The Maharashtra state bureau of textbook production and curriculum research (Balbharati) on Sunday announced curriculum and textbook changes for the academic year 2026-27 in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP).

Maharashtra state bureau of textbook production and curriculum research (Balbharati) on Sunday announced curriculum and textbook changes for the academic year 2026-27 in accordance with NEP. (HT FILE)

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Anuradha Oak, director of Balbharti, said, “The new textbooks based on the revised curriculum will be introduced for classes 2, 3, 4 and 6 from June this year. The prices of these textbooks will be announced separately.”

The circular further states the academic year 2026-27 will be the final year for the existing textbooks of Classes 5, 7, 9 and 11. Schools and booksellers have therefore been advised to purchase these textbooks only as per actual requirement.

Balbharati has also said compulsory Marathi language textbooks for students of classes 2, 3, 4 and 6 studying in various mediums. English-medium students will receive “Shiku Marathi Anandane”, while students from Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Telugu, Tamil and Bengali mediums will be provided “Karu Maitri Marathi Shi.”

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{{^usCountry}} For class 6, several optional language textbooks based on the old curriculum will continue to be available in reprinted form. These include Hindi Sulabhbharati, Hindi Sugambharati, Sugambharati (Kannada Composite), Tarufe Urdu, Sindhubharati, Arabic, Telugu Saralbharati and Gujarati Sahitya Parichay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For class 6, several optional language textbooks based on the old curriculum will continue to be available in reprinted form. These include Hindi Sulabhbharati, Hindi Sugambharati, Sugambharati (Kannada Composite), Tarufe Urdu, Sindhubharati, Arabic, Telugu Saralbharati and Gujarati Sahitya Parichay. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The circular clarified that integrated and regular textbooks for Classes 5, 7 and 9 have the same content and evaluation pattern and are based on the current curriculum. Existing stock of these textbooks will continue to be available for sale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The circular clarified that integrated and regular textbooks for Classes 5, 7 and 9 have the same content and evaluation pattern and are based on the current curriculum. Existing stock of these textbooks will continue to be available for sale. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Balbharati has also made the use of practical record books prepared by the board compulsory for classes 9 to 12 as per the revised subject and evaluation scheme. Educational institutions have been instructed not to compel students to purchase practical notebooks published by private publishers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Balbharati has also made the use of practical record books prepared by the board compulsory for classes 9 to 12 as per the revised subject and evaluation scheme. Educational institutions have been instructed not to compel students to purchase practical notebooks published by private publishers. {{/usCountry}}

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In addition, Balbharati has prepared subject-wise self-study booklets for Classes 8 to 12 in Marathi and English mediums with the help of education experts and experienced teachers. These booklets will be available at a 40% discount on the printed price.

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