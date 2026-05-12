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Balbharati to introduce new textbooks for classes 2, 3, 4 and 6 from next academic year

Maharashtra state bureau of textbook production and curriculum research (Balbharati) on Sunday announced curriculum and textbook changes for the academic year 2026-27 in accordance with NEP

Published on: May 12, 2026 05:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Pune: The Maharashtra state bureau of textbook production and curriculum research (Balbharati) on Sunday announced curriculum and textbook changes for the academic year 2026-27 in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP).

Maharashtra state bureau of textbook production and curriculum research (Balbharati) on Sunday announced curriculum and textbook changes for the academic year 2026-27 in accordance with NEP. (HT FILE)

Anuradha Oak, director of Balbharti, said, “The new textbooks based on the revised curriculum will be introduced for classes 2, 3, 4 and 6 from June this year. The prices of these textbooks will be announced separately.”

The circular further states the academic year 2026-27 will be the final year for the existing textbooks of Classes 5, 7, 9 and 11. Schools and booksellers have therefore been advised to purchase these textbooks only as per actual requirement.

Balbharati has also said compulsory Marathi language textbooks for students of classes 2, 3, 4 and 6 studying in various mediums. English-medium students will receive “Shiku Marathi Anandane”, while students from Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Telugu, Tamil and Bengali mediums will be provided “Karu Maitri Marathi Shi.”

In addition, Balbharati has prepared subject-wise self-study booklets for Classes 8 to 12 in Marathi and English mediums with the help of education experts and experienced teachers. These booklets will be available at a 40% discount on the printed price.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Balbharati to introduce new textbooks for classes 2, 3, 4 and 6 from next academic year
Home / Cities / Pune / Balbharati to introduce new textbooks for classes 2, 3, 4 and 6 from next academic year
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