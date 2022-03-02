Balewadi to finally have an open ground

PUNE Balewadi residents will now finally have an open ground to call their own after a wait of several years. With civic polls around the corner, Amol Balwadkar, corporator for prabhag 9, on Wednesday began the work of levelling and cleaning plot no.17 at Balewadi high street. This plot has been reserved for a playground according to the Development Control regulations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It has taken almost five years to get this ground, and finally, it will soon be ready for the public use. Ninety per cent of the land acquisition is done via Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) . The process was stuck due to the pandemic; however, we have now received all the clearances and have begun work of clearing debris and levelling the ground fit for playing and for all kinds of exercise,” said Balwadkar.

The levelling work of the five-acre plot is self-funded by Balwadkar as there was no provision for it in the budget allocations due to Covid. Balwadkar assured that in the next financial year, there will be a provision of ₹5 to ₹10 crore for the upkeep and the maintenance of the ground.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Residents have welcomed this new addition to the area. “ It is about time that we have an open ground for the children and adults alike. It has been more than a decade, since Balewadi residents are struggling for basic civic amenities. The amenities like gardens, playgrounds, community or cultural hall, jogging track, cycling track is a distant dream. Recently, in the last two or three years under Smart City initiatives, few of the civic amenities’ development work is taking momentum.” said Rishikesh Wagh, resident of Balewadi.