‘Bamboo Park’ in the works on SPPU campus

A bamboo park garden is in the works on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus as a result of an MoU that was recently signed by the university with Garett Motion Technologies.

The company is going to spend ₹68.85 lakh funds from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on this project.

The company is going to work on this project with the help of United for Nation, a social organisation. This park will be developed on the backside of the Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj statute inside the SPPU campus on a total land of 5 acres where 2,000 bamboo trees will be planted.

This garden and project will benefit SPPU’s own Bamboo centre, as currently the number of bamboo trees have fallen. On completion, the park will produce a large number of bamboos which will help raise funds.

SPPU vice chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar said, “It is the first time when such a bamboo park garden is going to be developed in any university in the state. Along with studies of environmental science about bamboo, it will also help generate funds for the university.”

