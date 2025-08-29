BAMS, BHMS & BUMS admissions: Registration starts from September 1

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Thursday released the admission schedule for BAMS (Ayurveda), BHMS (Homeopathy), and BUMS (Unani) courses for the academic year 2025-26. The structured schedule aims to ensure a smooth and transparent admission process for students aspiring to pursue careers in ayurveda, homeopathy, and unani medicine in Maharashtra, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the schedule, the online registration process, submission of registration fees, and uploading of scanned copies of original documents will be open from September 1 to September 4.

A provisional merit list of registered candidates will be published on September 6, while the seat matrix for the first round of counseling will be released on September 8. Candidates can submit their preference choices from September 8 to September 10, until 6 pm.

The first-round selection list will be announced on September 12, and selected candidates must report to their allotted colleges with the required documents to confirm admission between September 13 and September 17.

For the second round of counseling, the seat matrix will be published on September 27, and candidates can fill in their preferences from September 29 to October 1. The selection list will be released on October 4, with admissions to be confirmed at respective colleges from October 5 to October 10.

