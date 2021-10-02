Baner-Pashan residents to move court against PMC over incomplete link road

The Baner Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust (BPLRW), representing residents of the area, has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking action against the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for failing to complete the Bane-Pashan link road in the area.

“The connectivity has been severely hampered due to incomplete roads with the most important being the 36- metre Baner-Pashan link road, from Wakeshwar chowk on Sus Pashan road to Rolling Hills chowk, as per the development plan (DP) of 1993. This road is pending due to a delay in land acquisition by the PMC. We have decided to knock on the doors of the High Court for justice,” said Rajendra Chuttar, president of the trust.

Protests have been going on demanding completion of the link road since 2014. HT reported this issue in 2017 and in 2019.

Seema Agrawal, vice-president of the trust and a resident of Baner Pashan link road, said, “In 2005 when we booked a flat in the area we envisioned this place being close to Pashan and Baner, via the link road. It’s been over 10 years that we are staying here and still there is no progress on the link road.”

Speaking on behalf of the petitioners, advocate Satya Muley, who will move the motion before the Bombay High Court next week, said “The fundamental Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India guarantees full enjoyment of life, which includes the right of enjoyment of proper roads, streets. The Supreme Court has held - right to life, includes civic amenities like roads. The residents of the region have exhausted all other remedies. They are moving the Bombay High Court to enforce their fundamental rights”

Dinkar Gojare, PMC’s road department official said, “I just got to know about the PIL through a message, but PMC has been working on acquiring land through TDR, FSI with many properties on that link road. The stretch is a total of 1200 metres and we are now facing a problem with three property holders. They are not cooperating with the authorities. Three years ago, the land acquisition department was informed to begin procedures, but it takes time.”