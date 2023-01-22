Bangladeshi couple arrested by Faraskhana police

PUNE: The Faraskhana Police on Friday arrested a Bangladeshi couple who were found to be staying illegally in the city. The couple was produced before a local court which remanded them in police custody till January 22. The accused have been identified as Joel Khan (26), a resident of Gopalganj district and his wife Maimuna (21), a resident of Netrokona district, Bangladesh.

The couple was found loitering in the Budhwar Peth area under suspicious circumstances and the information was received by API Manoj Abhang who shared it with Police Station in-charge Shabbir Sayyed who assembled a team comprising PSI Kirti Mhaske and other policemen.

The team was deployed to patrol the area and to locate the couple who were found near Hotel Kranti. When questioned, the couple gave evasive answers and were apprehended before they could flee.

“During interrogation, the accused were found speaking in Bangladeshi dialect. A search was carried out wherein a school leaving certificate from a Bangladeshi school and a national ID of the country were recovered from them. As no legal documents were discovered on them, they were charged with a crime at the police station. The duo was arrested and remanded to police custody till January 22,” said PI Shabbir Sayyed.

