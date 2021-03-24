Home / Cities / Pune News / Bank a/c data theft case: 14th arrested sent to judicial custody
pune news

Bank a/c data theft case: 14th arrested sent to judicial custody

The 14th arrested person in the bank account data theft cyber case was remanded to judicial custody by a local court in Pune on Wednesday
By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 11:35 PM IST
HT Image

The 14th arrested person in the bank account data theft cyber case was remanded to judicial custody by a local court in Pune on Wednesday.

The man remanded to judicial custody was identified as Suhir Shantilal Bhatevara alias Jain (54), a resident of Anand nagar area of Sinhagad road. He was arrested by the police on March 21 and remanded to police custody until Wednesday.

During the initial raid, Jain along with the other accused was found in possession of 25 lakh in cash. The cash was suspected to have been a payment for the fraudulent online transfer of money from accounts whose information was stolen and brought to Pune on the demand of a woman. The 40-year-old woman is suspected to be central to the plot.

While Jain was suspected to have brought the money as payment, the bank account information is suspected to have brought into the fold by multiple people.

The police had asked for an extension of his police custody by three days. Senior police inspector Kumar Ghadage, with the help of public prosecutor Dnyaneshwar More, submitted in court that the police wanted to investigate the source of 25 lakh cash.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Salon chain restricted from using name over trademark infringement

GR office verifies 2 lakh property documents in 17 sub registrar offices in Pune

Traffic police shut U-turn from new Holkar bridge due to frequent mishaps

Tech education department orders colleges to submit report on refundable amount

Another reason for which the police were seeking his custody was his link with people who were indulging in data theft even though he claims to be a real estate businessman.

The 13 others arrested in the case are also in Yerawada Central Jail in judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP