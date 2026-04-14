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Bank employee falls prey to RTGS fraud as cyber criminals siphon off 8.5 lakh

The accused allegedly called the staffer, claiming an urgent pending transaction and providing fraudulent account details to gain her trust. The woman later lodged a complaint at Shivajinagar police station.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 04:44 am IST
By ​Nadeem Inamdar
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​A bank employee at a Jangli Maharaj Road branch in Pune was duped of 8.5 lakh after cyber fraudsters impersonated account holders and tricked her into processing an RTGS transfer, police said.

Bank employee falls prey to RTGS fraud as cyber criminals siphon off 8.5 lakh

The accused allegedly called the staffer, claiming an urgent pending transaction and providing fraudulent account details to gain her trust. The woman later lodged a complaint at Shivajinagar police station.

The scam came to light when the actual account holder denied initiating any such request, prompting an internal verification by the bank. Officials later confirmed that the transfer was part of a well-planned cyber fraud operation.

According to cybercrime officials, the fraudsters contacted the bank under the pretext of a legitimate RTGS transaction, impersonating the customer and supplying fake account details. Trusting the instructions, the employee processed the transfer of 8.5 lakh.

DCP (EOW and Cyber Crime) Vivek Masal said, “The cyber cell is now tracking the digital footprints of the accused, including the bank accounts where the stolen funds were transferred. Efforts are also underway to freeze the suspicious accounts to prevent further withdrawal of the stolen money.”

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Bank employee falls prey to RTGS fraud as cyber criminals siphon off 8.5 lakh
Home / Cities / Pune / Bank employee falls prey to RTGS fraud as cyber criminals siphon off 8.5 lakh
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