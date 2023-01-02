Bank fraud case: Special court rejects temporary bail application of former NCP MLC Anil Bhosale

A special court on December 30 rejected the request for temporary bail made by scam-accused former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Anil Bhosale. The court in its order said that authorities of Yerawada central prison, are directed to provide all the facilities to the accused at Sassoon General Hospital, Ruby Hall Hospital or Poona Hospital.

As Sassoon General Hospital has informed that apheresis treatment is not available there, the jail authorities are directed to take the accused under police escort safely to the private hospital at the expense of the applicant, the order stated.

“The prayer of temporary bail is rejected. If the patient is required to be admitted to a private hospital for treatment, he should be admitted there at the expenses charged till the completion of the treatment. Thereafter also, if again the accused is to be taken to the private hospitals, for further treatment, the accused be taken there and the report to that effect be submitted to the court. The jail authorities are further directed to take prompt and effective steps, if necessary, for the treatment of the accused,” the order added.

Accused Bhosale had moved this bail application for temporary bail in this offence punishable u/s. 3, 4 and 5 of the MPID Act and Sections 420, 406, 408, 409, 468, 471 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

His advocate submitted that the applicant has been hospitalized in Sassoon hospital as well as the jail hospital more than six times for his unidentified ailments. He is suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, left ventricular dysfunction, body swelling and fluid overload. The treatment of apheresis is not available in the Sassoon Hospital, Pune. Hence, the accused needs his treatment in Ruby Hospital or Poona Hospital. Therefore, he should be released on temporary bail for two months, his lawyer stated.

