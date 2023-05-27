EOW probes 1.65 crore fraud by bank manager

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has launched an investigation into a cheating case involving a private bank’s relationship manager who allegedly siphoned off ₹1.65crore from the account of an elderly couple between June 2018 and March 2023.

The couple’s daughter approached the police and an FIR was filed against the bank manager at Deccan Gymkhana police station on Wednesday. The police have filed a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the EOW officials, the accused works as a manager with a prominent bank’s branch located at Bhandarkar Road.

The couple’s daughter approached the police and an FIR was filed against the bank manager at Deccan Gymkhana police station on Wednesday. The police have filed a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Assistant commissioner of police (EOW) Vijay Palsule said, “The accused who worked as the bank’s personal relationship manager took advantage of the clients. He took their ATM card details, including secret PIN, internet banking and cheque details, to transfer money from their accounts to his personal accounts and cheated them of ₹1.65 crore. The complainant told us that when she checked the account balance, money was transferred out of her parents’ accounts and they were not informed about it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON