Bapat writes to railway minister to speed up Pune Nashik semi high speed railway line

PUNE Pune MP Girish Bapat on Thursday submitted a letter to central railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the Pune-Nashik semi high-speed railway line project, requesting that work on the project be speeded-up and that the required funds for it be allocated. Currently, the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation, a joint-venture of the government of Maharashtra and the ministry of railways, is implementing this project in a bid to reduce the travelling time between Pune and Nashik.

In his letter submitted to the railway minister, Bapat said, “The proposed rail line will start from Pune railway station and will end at Nashik railway station. The central railway (CR) has already approved the project and the ministry of railways has approved the project on a cost-sharing basis. The project is also appreciated by the NITI Aayog, ministry of finance in the expanded board meeting held on April 28, 2022. Currently, the proposal is with the cabinet committee of economic affairs (CCEA) for approval. Hopefully, approval of the project is expected soon.”

“There is no such direct route to travel from Pune to Nashik. It takes six hours or more to travel. To reduce the travel time, the railway ministry has decided to implement the semi-high speed concept. I will be thankful to you if you kindly forward the cabinet note for further processing the proposal on a priority basis at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) level. I also request your good self to place the project on fast track after approval from the CCEA so that the project can be completed within the time scheduled period,” Bapat said.

The project is important for lakhs of people who regularly travel between both cities as it currently takes around six hours by road to travel. And if this project is completed within a given time, it will benefit lakhs of people and save their time. “We are glad that MP Bapat has sent a letter to the central railway minister and hope that this project completes soon, as it takes hours to travel by road and there is traffic congestion at various spots on the way,” said Shreyas Rathi, a resident from Nashik who is currently working in Pune.