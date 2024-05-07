Baramati battle: Both NCP factions deploy resources for higher voter turnout

Pune: While Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar campaigned in Baramati till Sunday, their parties - Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (SP) - have deployed workers in all six assembly constituencies under the Lok Sabha seat to ensure higher voter turnout. Both NCP factions in Baramati have deployed workers in all six assembly constituencies under the Lok Sabha seat to ensure higher voter turnout. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

During the day, leaders from both parties focused on meeting people in person and on phone as a part of final push ahead of polls on Tuesday.

As the Baramati race has become crucial, political observers feel the turnout may cross the 2019 mark.

Baramati Lok Sabha constituency had reported 62 per cent polling in 2019 with rural areas voting in higher number than urban parts such as Khadakwasla. This time, Ajit Pawar-led NCP is banking higher on Khadakwasla while Sharad Pawar led NCP (SP) is focusing on Bhor and Indapur.

Sharad Pawar on his part has shifted his voting in Baramati after 10 years of exercising his right in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, sitting MP and NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule on Monday wrote the letter to the election officer and demanded to announce sensitive booths from Baramati, Daund, Purandar, Bhor and Khadakwasla assembly constituencies.

“We had given the detailed list of the voting booths and we have appealed to the election officers to take care of these booths,” said Sule.

In Baramati, Sule is locked in fierce battle against Sunetra Pawar, wife of deputy chief minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar.