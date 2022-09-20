Baramati reports suspected dengue death

In a suspected case of dengue death a patient from Baramati admitted to KEM hospital in the city died on September 19. Officials from KEM hospital refused to comment on the condition and diagnosis of the deceased patient. However, officials noted that till August end, there has been no death due to dengue. In Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits as well, there have been no deaths in the city, said officials.

Speaking about the dengue cases in Pune district, Dr Abhay Tidke of district health department, noted that till August end there has been no death in the district due to dengue.

“There have been 187 cases of dengue reported in Pune rural till August 31 this year. There has been no death reported in the district so far due to dengue,” said Tidke.

Dengue, the viral infection, spreads through bite of an infected female mosquito - Aedes aegypti mosquito - and can prove to be deadly in severe cases. There is no specific treatment for dengue or severe dengue and it is important to get proper medical care when diagnosed with the disease.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief of the PMC, said that even if the death happened within the city limits if it is a dengue death, it will be reported by the district health department.

“As the patient was from Baramati, the death if reported will be from Pune rural. In the city limits, there are no dengue positive deaths so far. We have reported at least 319 positive cases of dengue and 3018 suspected cases of dengue till September 15 this year. However, there have been two suspected dengue cases where death was reported,” said Dr Wavare.