Pune News
pune news

Barhate remanded to nine days in police custody

A court in Pune, on Wednesday, remanded RTI-activist Ravindra Barhate to nine days in police custody in the land grab case in which Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Barhate was arrested by the Pune police on Tuesday, around a year after a series of cases started getting registered against him and a group of people.

The police are on a lookout for people who secretly helped Barhate evade arrest for all several months and have already arrested his wife and son in the case.

So far, police have arrested 32 other people in the series of 17 cases registered against Barhate, according to the police. Of the 17 cases, MCOCA has been invoked in 3 of them.

The police custody of Barhate’s son Mayur Barhate was extended till July 9 by the same court. His wife Sangita Barhate and his lawyer Advocate Sunil More were remanded to judicial custody.

