Barricading gate at toll booth and ‘no halting’ in ghat section of Sinhagad
Don’t be surprised to find a barricading gate at the toll naka the next time you visit Sinhagad fort over the weekend. Reason being the forest department has decided to install such a gate at the Awsarwadi toll naka - from where the public is given entry to the fort premises - to prevent weekend crowding at the fort. Also don’t be surprised if you are not allowed to stop/park your vehicles in the ghat section because people have been found to do just that before going roaming around the fort leading to traffic jams in the ghat section.
As per the information shared by the state forest department, there have been huge crowds at Sinhagad fort, especially during weekends, ever since the fort and other historical monuments were opened to the public. This has led to heavy traffic jams in the ghat section and tourists too have had to return home without going to the top of the fort. Tourists have also been found to park their vehicles anywhere around the ghat section and go inside the forest areas. During the rainy season, it has become dangerous for them to do so and hence these decisions have been taken as a precautionary measure.
“We are going to soon install a barricading gate at the Awsarwadi toll booth from where entry to the fort is given, the reason behind it is to keep control over the crowding at the fort. Specially during weekends, there is a huge crowd and the entire ghat road gets blocked. We have to monitor the vehicles across the ghats and then clear them in hours. By putting up the gate, we can at least stop the vehicle entry when there is crowding ahead,” said Pradip Sakpal, Pune (Bhamburda) forest officer.
“Apart from that, we have also seen that on the Golewadi and Awsarwadi ghat section road, many tourists stop and halt unnecessarily over the weekends. They park their vehicles and step into the forest. There is a lot of garbage and other unwanted things done by the people. So to avoid this, they won’t be allowed to halt or park their vehicles from now on and if they are found doing that, strict action will be taken against them,” said Sakpal.
The PMPML electric bus (e-bus) service – started on May 1 – was closed down in the Sinhagad ghat section on May 17 due to safety issues while private vehicles were allowed to go to the top of the fort. Now however, there is a lot of traffic congestion, long queues of vehicles in the ghat road and people getting stuck and irritated. “There was heavy traffic on the ghat road in the morning when we went to the fort. It took more than one-and-a-half hours for us to reach the top. And during our return in the afternoon, the entire ghat road was packed and we had to come walking down the ghat,” said Sachin Alande, a tourist.
-
Now, a flyover at Gangadham chowk on a development credit note
The Pune municipal Corporation, for the first time has awarded the tender of building an integrated project consisting of flyover, grade separator and a bypass road on a development credit note. This integrated project will be constructed at Gangadham chowk, Market Yard and will help ease traffic congestion on the Katraj Kondhwa road. The project was approved by the standing committee on August 6.
-
Over 2,000 supporters protest PMC projects at Vetal tekdi
Even as the Pune Municipal Corporation withholds the findings of its survey of Balbharti-Paud road conducted a few months ago, residents are in no mood to relent with a fresh round of protests having erupted on Sunday. Sunday morning saw over 2,000 Punekars converge at the Apla Maruti temple, Vetal tekdi, to tie yellow ribbons to trees to pledge their support for the Vetal tekdi through the 'yellow ribbon campaign'.
-
Traffic flow on six stretches in U.P. capital to be improved
The flow of traffic is required to be improved on six busy stretches in Lucknow by correcting road engineering faults, installation of traffic signals and implementing e-challan system as part of the Smart City Mission. Senior Lucknow police and traffic officials discussed the plan to streamline city traffic during a high-level meeting with UP government officials recently.
-
Fake bank executive asks senior citizen to share OTP for updating KYC, debit ₹3.94L from account
Three persons from Jharkhand were arrested on Saturday for allegedly duping a senior citizen to the tune of ₹3.94 lakh on the pretext of updating the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) of her bank account. The arrested accused were identified as Virendra Kumar Mandal, 31, Ashok Mandal, 30, and Rohit Mandal, 31. The victim then asked about the process and what needs to be done for updating the KYC. The victim followed the instructions given by the accused.
-
Fallout of delay in admissions: Medical colleges prep to accommodate two FY MBBS batches
Even as MBBS aspirants are waiting for the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022, medical colleges in the city and state are prepping their classrooms and labs to accommodate two batches of first year undergraduate students. UG-2021 exams were conducted in September and the results were announced by the National Testing Agency on November 1. The first year of MBBS will take place from February 2022 to January 2023.
