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Bawankule asks Nana Patole to reveal names of ministers allegedly linked to Kharat case

Patole had alleged that four cabinet ministers were connected to the case involving Kharat, who is now under arrest for sexual exploitation and financial irregularities

Published on: May 11, 2026 05:32 am IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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Maharashtra revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday challenged Congress leader Nana Patole to publicly disclose the names of the four ministers Patole had alleged were linked to the self-styled godman Ashok Kharat case. Bawankule said that serious allegations should not be made merely for political mileage.

Patole had claimed that he would soon share the names of these ministers with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (HT)

Patole had alleged that four cabinet ministers were connected to the case involving Kharat, who is now under arrest for sexual exploitation and financial irregularities. Patole had claimed that he would soon share the names of these ministers with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“It is okay that he is sharing names with the chief minister, but he should reveal the names openly. Who is stopping Patole from disclosing these names? In fact, he should disclose these names today itself. It is not good to make such statements to get publicity,” Bawankule told reporters in Pune. As regards the interrogation of Rupali Chakankar, the police will disclose related information from time to time, Bawankule said.

Asked about the threat to Kharat in police custody, Bawankule clarified, “Kharat is safe in police custody, and if he (Patole) dares, he should publicly announce the names of the ministers connected with Kharat.”

Bawankule said that the government believes that the reform will encourage both domestic and foreign investment by increasing confidence in Maharashtra’s property market. He added that the government is working on finalising the legal framework by July this year.

The minister also addressed technical glitches affecting Setu citizen service centres across the state. He said complaints regarding server issues and delays in public services had been brought to the government’s notice, and discussions had already taken place with the IT department and senior officials.

Assuring relief to students and citizens facing inconvenience due to technical problems, Bawankule said, “Thus the government would consider extending deadlines wherever necessary to ensure that people do not suffer because of system failures.”

On other ongoing controversies, including the Nida Khan case and the recent incident involving NCP spokesperson Vikas Lawande, Bawankule maintained that the government will allow the legal process to proceed independently and fairly.

Commenting on public demand for capital punishment in a recent Nasrapur rape-and-murder case that sparked statewide outrage, Bawankule said, “Already, our CM Devendra Fadnavis, and DCMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar have clarified that there is no provision to hang the accused person on the street in our democracy. For that, we have to fight the legal battle as early as possible.”

The government understands the emotions of citizens; Bawankule emphasised, while stressing that punishment can only be decided through due legal process and proceedings.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Bawankule asks Nana Patole to reveal names of ministers allegedly linked to Kharat case
Home / Cities / Pune / Bawankule asks Nana Patole to reveal names of ministers allegedly linked to Kharat case
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