Bawankule urges BJP cadre to bring in Congress leaders, “empty the party”

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has stirred controversy with his appeal to party workers to induct Congress leaders and “empty” the rival party — a statement that has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress. Bawankule while speaking at an event in the city on Sunday encouraged local BJP members to rope in Congress loyalists, suggesting that the defection of such leaders would benefit the saffron party. (HT PHOTO)

An audio clip of his speech, now circulating on social media, captures him saying: “Bring people like Sangram Thopte into the BJP. Empty the Congress. Don’t worry about accommodating their leaders. The more you empty their party, the stronger we get politically. Devendra Fadnavis, Murlidhar Mohol, and I are backing you. Our party always prioritizes loyal workers when it comes to ticket distribution.”

Thopte, a former Congress MLA from Bhor, recently joined the BJP in Mumbai.

Bawankule, on Monday, told media persons, that Congress lacks the leadership and vision to strengthen its base. “There’s nothing left in their party. No one is heading to Sharad Pawar’s outfit, and Uddhav Thackeray is no longer relevant. If their leaders are walking away, what am I supposed to do?” he said.

Clarifying his statement, Bawankule cited examples of recent crossovers, including Ravindra Dhangekar joining the Shiv Sena and Thopte entering the BJP, claiming this trend reflects growing dissatisfaction among Congress ranks.

“The central leadership of Congress offers no developmental roadmap, and the state unit lacks energy. Their grassroots workers are frustrated and are looking for a party that delivers. We want to bring in those who are committed to development,” he added.

Reacting to the remarks, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad said that the Congress is rooted in ideology and belongs to the people. “Many have tried to weaken the Congress in the past, but people remain connected to it because of its values,” she said. “Instead of commenting on other parties, BJP leaders should focus on their own party.”