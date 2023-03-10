Belapur murder: Two convicted for life, one gets five-year in jail

The Thane additional sessions court on Thursday convicted and sentenced two accused to life imprisonment while their third accomplice, who helped the prime accused in destroying the evidence, to five years of imprisonment in connection with a murder of a worker in Maharashtra’s Belapur in 2015.

Additional sessions judge, Thane, Dr Rachna R. Tehra convicted all three accused based on the available witness evidence, police said.

The accused identified as Satyanarayan Rajendrarai Yadav and Manoj Kumar Sripatisingh Yadav were sentenced to life while their accomplice Kamlesh Sukuman Bansal received five years jail sentence, police said.

The two main accused, Satyanarayan and Manoj were found to be guilty of killing Karthik Kumar Jaiswal, a bathroom cleaner at CBD Belapur railway station.

According to police, Jaiswal’s employment was terminated by the toilet contractor due to his alcohol addiction. After he was fired from the work, the contractor employed the three accused for the cleaning work, however, irked by the loss of his job, Jaiswal would hurl abuses at the trio each time their paths crossed.

Police said that on July 4, 2015, the trio allegedly forced Jaiswal to drink alcohol and later Satyanarayan and Manoj allegedly strangulated him until he died and hid his body in the railway station bathroom.

The next day, during the night hours, they dismembered the body of Jaiswal, packed in three plastic bags and put it in the garbage bin outside the railway station, police said.

They said that the foul smell emitting from the garbage bin alerted the passersby who alerted the railway officials and the police who found the body parts in the bags.

Amid the incident, a case of murder was registered against the unidentified accused at the CBD Belapur police, who, with the help of CCTV footage and technical evidence, and the statements from about 15 witnesses, helped in proving the guilt of the accused.

“After completing the investigation, the team filed a charge sheet in the Thane sessions court. Subsequently, a total of 15 witnesses were examined in the murder case. Proper evidence presenting helped in getting the conviction for the accused,” senior police inspector Giridhar Gore from CBD Belapur police station said.