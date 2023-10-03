Belief in one’s ability is important for a pilot: Brigadier (ret) Sidhu

Army test pilot Brigadier (retd) Amardeep Sidhu has urged aviation students to believe in their ability to overcome the toughest challenges with patience and fortitude, which is essential for a pilot. He was speaking at a lecture organised by Carver Aviation Academy for its students. Brigadier Sidhu (retd). (HT PHOTO)

Brigadier Sidhu advised pupils not to let life events overwhelm them, whether in the cockpit, on the battlefield, or in their health. Group Captain Rajesh Sharma, former NCC Commanding Officer and special advisor to the Navy Blue Foundation, and Neville Bharucha, Director of Carver Aviation Academy, were also present on the occasion.

Brigadier Sidhu is a distinguished Indian Army veteran of the AAC (Army Aviation Corps) and an experimental test pilot with close to 8,000 flying hours and 53 aircraft types in his logbook.

He was diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2014. With sheer determination, he was back in the cockpit in just nine months. He has been flying and instructing ever since, and his logbook now includes three DGCA pilot licences.

