Below normal rains in Maharashtra in August, say IMD
Maharashtra may receive above normal rainfall during the second half (August-September) of the monsoon season, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday. However, for most parts of Maharashtra, including Pune district, the rainfall is likely to be below normal in August.
Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, meteorology, said, “Central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha and Marathwada are likely to report below normal rainfall in August as per the model forecast. A few isolated parts are likely to receive normal rainfall in August.”
He said that the total rainfall for August and September is likely to be above normal for Maharashtra.
“The rainfall scenario is likely to be different for August-September months. Rainfall in central Maharashtra, Marathwada and west Vidarbha for both the months is likely to be above normal. For some parts of Konkan and Goa and east Vidarbha, the tidal rainfall may be below normal,” said Mohapatra.
Speaking about the maximum and minimum temperature in August, Mohapatra said that day temperature in Maharashtra is likely to be warmer than normal in Vidarbha and Northern part of Central Maharashtra.
“Day temperature will be normal for Marathwada and central parts of central Maharashtra. Southern parts of central Maharashtra may report below normal day temperature. Minimum temperature will be below normal for most parts of Maharashtra,” said Mohapatra.
IMD officials said that currently La Nina conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region.
The La Nina pattern is characterized by unusually low temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.
“The latest model forecast indicates that the La Nina conditions are likely to continue up to the end of the year. Other climate models are also indicating enhanced probability for La Nina conditions during the upcoming season,” said IMD officials.
Sanjay Arora takes over as new Delhi Police commissioner
New Delhi: an Indian Police Service officer of the 1988 batch, Sanjay Arora, on Monday assumed the charge as the new Delhi Police commissioner at the force's headquarters near the Parliament Street in central Delhi. Arora replaced 1984-batch IPS officer Rakesh Asthana, who retired on Sunday. The appointment order of Arora as the new chief of the city police was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday.
Delhi cabinet note details reasons for temporary withdrawal of excise policy
New Delhi: Loss of excise revenue despite the high sale of liquor, retailers and wholesalers exiting the business, discounts leading to “unhealthy market practices”, and shortage of premium brands, were the key reasons cited by the Delhi government in a cabinet note to withdraw the 2021-22 excise policy and restore the old excise regime for now, according to official documents. It also said that numerous court cases were leading to “blockage of significant revenue”.
Nearly 76% of UP’s prison population is of undertrials: Report
LUCKNOW Over 85,000 undertrials, close to 76% of the state's total prison population, are languishing in jails in Uttar Pradesh. Around 850 of them have been behind bars for over 10 years without being pronounced guilty even as prisons are bursting at seams, housing inmates nearly double their capacity, reports sourced from the prison department reveal. Of the total undertrials, 78,152 were male, 3,291 female prisoners, 3,281 minors and 305 foreigners.
Inequitable July rain spread leaves several Delhi areas wanting
The weather station at Safdarjung, which is representational of Delhi's weather, recorded surplus rainfall for July at 286.3mm as opposed to a normal mark of 210.6mm, but the spread across the Capital was not equitable, with one station logging showers lower than 150mm and one pushing close to the 400mm mark.
Only 397 pet dogs registered with MCD, compliance remains minimal
Data from the veterinary department of the unified MCD shows that only 397 pet dogs have been registered with the municipal body till July 14, 2022. Of them, the maximum registrations -- 263 -- are in south Delhi while 93 are registered in north Delhi and 41 in east Delhi, the data shows. In all, the MCD this year has collected ₹1,57,000 as registration fee from pet owners.
