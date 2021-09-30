Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Bharat Biotech submits plan for Manjri Covid vaccine plant to FDA Pune
pune news

Bharat Biotech submits plan for Manjri Covid vaccine plant to FDA Pune

The Pune Manjri unit is one of four units expected to scale production of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin doses
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:36 AM IST
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Pune, on Wednesday, received an application from Bharat Biotech for approval of its plan for the new Manjri Covid vaccine manufacturing plant . (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PUNE The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Pune, on Wednesday, received an application from Bharat Biotech for approval of its plan for the new Manjri Covid vaccine manufacturing plant .

The said site in Manjri was handed over by the Bombay High Court to Biovet, an associate firm of Bharat Biotech, to manufacture Covid vaccines. The land belongs to the forest department.

The Pune Manjri unit is one of four units expected to scale production of Covaxin doses.

“After several reminders from FDA, Bharat Biotech today (Wednesday) finally sent an application for the approval of the plan. Till now, Bharat Biotech had not made any applications (needed for functioning of Manjri plant). First we approve a layout map and then approve a licence,” said a senior Food and Drug Administration official on condition of anonymity.

“I feel that making the vaccine available will take more time as the pace of completing all the work is very slow from Bharat Biotech,” the official added.

RELATED STORIES

Trial runs are expected to start in October, but there is no confirmation by the company. Queries by HT to Bharat Biotech’s corporate team went unanswered.

In May, collector Rajesh Deshmukh and district administrator Saurabh Rao had detailed discussions with Bharti Biotech officials, with the plant expected to play a big role in the Covid vaccination drive in Pune district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

School teacher in Pune gets 3-year jail for sexual harassment of student

Pune city likely to be fully vaccinated against Covid by January 2022: PMC official

Rickshaw driver on the run after running over policeman in Pune

Farmer duped of 45 lakh in loan fraud in Pune; relatives, former bank manager booked
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP