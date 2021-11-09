Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bhima Koregaon panel summons former Pune police chief Rashmi Shukla

Besides Shukla, IPS officer Lakhmi Gautum, activist Harshali Potdar and IPS officer Bipin Bihari have been summoned
The Bhima Koregaon Commission of Inquiry has summoned former Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla to depose before the commission at Sahyadri guesthouse in Mumbai on November 18 and 19, between 11 am and 5pm. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 12:43 AM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Bhima Koregaon Commission of Inquiry has summoned former Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla to depose before the commission at Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai on November 18 and 19, between 11 am and 5pm.

The commission released a schedule of names of witnesses summoned for hearings between November 15 and 20.

Besides Shukla, IPS officer Lakhmi Gautum, activist Harshali Potdar and IPS officer Bipin Bihari have been summoned. Commission secretary V V Palnitkar said, “ There is a rider to this schedule as the government has not yet provided the Sahyadri guesthouse for the hearing. We have applied afresh and are waiting for orders from the government, though we have been orally informed about it.” On October 22, the commission had issued a summons to former Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh and former Shukla, directing them to appear as witnesses in the ongoing probe into the events which led to the violence at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018. The summons asked both the police officials to respond by November 8.

Singh was additional director general (law and order) at the time of the Bhima Koregaon violence, while Shukla was commissioner of police in Pune.

