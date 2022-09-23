Bhosari police trace 364 missing persons

The Bhosari police have traced as many as 364 missing persons this year, said officials on Thursday.

Of these, 309 are women and children who had gone missing over a span of 27 years.

The continuous tracing method was undertaken on a mission mode basis after police commissioner Ankush Shinde gave directions to the effect.Shinde in his order had stated, “Each of the police stations must carry out mandatory search of missing persons comprising elderly, children and women.”

As many as 40 police officials of Bhosari police station under the supervision of incharge Bhaskar Jadhav traced the missing persons through technical analysis of their records of the past 27 years stored at Bhosari police station. The victims’ families have lauded the work of the policemen and gave positive feedback on the project.

“ We appreciate the steps taken by the commissionerate which helped us find our grandfather who had gone missing six months ago. He was mentally unstable and left house without telling any of us.Now, the police have traced him and the entire family is happy ,” said Pandurang Patil, a citizen.

Police commissioner Ankush Shinde said, “We had ordered all the police stations to search the missing persons. Tracing missing persons is a major challenge which the policemen had done successfully.”