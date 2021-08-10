Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News
pune news

BHR credit society fraud: Main accused arrested from Nashik

PUNE: Sunil Zawar, the main accused in the Bhaichand Hirachand Raisoni (BHR) co-operative credit society fraud, was arrested from Nashik by Economic offences wing (EOW) officials on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 08:40 PM IST
HT Image

The case against 15-20 people was registered at Deccan police station in Pune in November 2020.

“There are two allegations, one is that the tendering process for the BHR property that was to be liquidated was managed among the accused and the second is that the beneficiaries were asked to sign documents saying they have received their money in full while only 36% of their amount was returned to them,” said Bhagyashree Navatake, deputy commissioner of police (EOW) and cyber crime of Pune police.

So far, 18 people have been arrested from various places in Maharashtra. Barring 2-3, rest have been granted bail, including Zawar’s son.

