Bhujbal admits he was asked by Mahayuti to contest polls from Nashik

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chaggan Bhujbal accepted that he was in the race for Lok Sabha polls from Nashik constituency by Ajit Pawar-led faction . Bhujbal said a week ago he was asked by senior leaders of Mahayuti to prepare for contesting polls from Nashik. (HT FILE)

However, since sitting MP and Sena member Hemant Godse is also in the race, he will abide by Mahayuti’s decision, said Bhujbal.

“My name was discussed in Delhi meeting as a Nashik Lok Sabha candidate. I was accordingly asked to fight the polls. However, since siting MP Godse is also eager, I will accept whatever the alliance partners decide,” said Bhujbal.

Besides NCP, other two partners of Mahayuti include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena. The Nashik seat is currently with Sena with Godse as sitting MP.

“The discussions are going on among the alliance partners in the Maha Yuti. Even BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had given green signal to me. But whatever decision will be taken, I will accept it,” said Bhujbal.