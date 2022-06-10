Bibwewadi police arrest engineer for stealing debit cards

The Bibwewadi police have arrested a BTech engineer identified as Twinkle Arjun Arora in connection with stealing debit cards from a car in Pune and duping the victim of ₹4.11 lakh recently.

The police had lodged a case against an unidentified thief for stealing a Samsung tab and two debit cards from a car parked near Rajyog Lawns as one of the doors of the vehicle was left unlocked by the complainant who had gone to play a cricket tournament match in the nearby area.

The case was lodged under IPC 380 (theft).

The police during investigation found that the accused using the complainant’s bank cards bought two costly mobiles in Pune and had left for Haryana in a flight. The policemen obtained CCTV camera footage at the airport and traced his flight ticket number and using technical investigation reached his residence and took him into custody. The police recovered three costly handsets and two gold coins from his possession.

