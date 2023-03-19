Bike-borne assailants open fire at vegetable vendor in Pune, case registered

In an incident of attempt to murder, two bike-borne assailants fired two bullets towards a vegetable vendor in Charholi on Saturday and fled from the spot, said Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Accused have been identified as Hariom Panchal (20) resident of Alandi Devachi and one unknown person. According to police, the incident happened on Saturday at around 10:30 pm near BRT Kate colony bus stop in Charholi.

The victim Siddhesh Sitaram Govekar (28) resident of Vadmukhwadi was running a flower and vegetable stall in the locality. On Saturday night he was on his motorcycle and was on his way home from Alandi. At around 10:30 pm when he was near BRT Kate colony bus stop, accused Panchal along with others were waiting for him near the bus stop. As soon as Govekar reached there, accused Panchal fired two gun shots and attempted to kill him.Somehow the victim tried to save himself.

Immediately after the incident, Govekar approached Dighi police station and registered a complaint.

Officials from Dighi police station said that the accused and victim are known to each other. They have an old rivalry and this firing is likely the outcome of it.

As per officials, accused Panchal has cases of theft registered against him at Alandi police station. As of now, no arrest has been made in this case.

A case has been registered at Dighi police station under sections of 307, 34 of the IPC and other relevant sections of the Arms Act.