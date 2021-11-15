Biker, friend looted on Bopdev ghat

PUNE: Four minors have been arrested in connection with looting the rider and pillion rider of a two-wheeler at Bopdev ghat on November 13. Vikrant Gargote, 27, a resident of Rajgurunagar, lodged a complaint in this regard at Kondhwa police station. The incident brought back memories of commuters being robbed by armed gangs on motorcycles in the recent past.

According to the FIR, Gargote and his friend had left the ghat on their motorcycle when four minors on a two-wheeler started threatening Gargote who was riding the motorcycle. Gargote’s friend, who was riding pillion, was robbed of Rs2,000 in cash. Police sub-inspector Vaibhav Sonawane who is investigating the case said that the accused physically assaulted the duo, threatening them with choppers. “They forcibly took away the cash from the duo after threatening them with dire consequences,” he said.

In another incident also on November 13, the Hadapsar police nabbed one Akshay Salgar, 20, a resident of Tilaknagar, Kondhwa, for looting a truck driver at the Mantarwadi-Katraj bypass. The truck driver, Raviraj Shinde, 35, lodged an FIR against the accused.

Bopdev ghat has become notorious for similar such incidents in the recent past. In August this year, three motorcycle-borne youth attacked a woman with a sharp weapon and robbed her of her gold chain worth Rs25,000 in the Bopdev ghat area. The woman and her boyfriend were returning from Bopdev ghat when they were accosted by the trio on the turn towards Yevalewadi. While the woman was robbed and left injured, her boyfriend, too, was looted of Rs1,000 in cash. The assailants escaped from the spot on their motorcycle. The Kondhwa Residents Forum has demanded installation of CCTVs inside the ghat and requested the police to carry out drone patrolling of the area to make it safer for commuters.