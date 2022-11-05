Biker hit by ST bus, dies

An 18-year-old biker died after he was hit by a state transport (ST) bus at Katraj Ghat section on Friday evening. The pillion rider suffered injuries, the police said adding that a complaint has been lodged.

The deceased has been identified as Amol Takale of Nana Peth area and his pillion as Pawan Subhash Jadhav.

According to the police, the accident happened at around 5.30 pm when the duo was on their bike (MH12 TT 2623) riding from Khed Shivapur towards Pune. The ST bus coming from the opposite side hit the bike and Amol died on the spot.

Senior officials from Bharati Vidyapeeth police station rushed to the spot.

“We have lodged an accidental complaint,” said Shrihari Bahirat, senior inspector, Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.