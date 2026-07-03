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    Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

    Emergent, the AI software creation platform launched a nationwide challenge aimed at helping Indian businesses become AI-native by building software tailored to their own operations

    Updated on: Jul 04, 2026 8:12 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Nationwide challenge to help Indian businesses become AI-native

    The top three business transformations will share a total prize pool of ₹1 crore from Raj Shamani and Emergent. (representative photo)
    The top three business transformations will share a total prize pool of ₹1 crore from Raj Shamani and Emergent. (representative photo)

    Emergent, the AI software creation platform, has partnered with entrepreneur and content creator Raj Shamani to launch a nationwide challenge aimed at helping Indian businesses become AI-native by building software tailored to their own operations. The initiative invites business owners, founders and operators across India to identify a real problem within their business, build a software solution using Emergent, deploy it in day-to-day operations and demonstrate its impact. The top three business transformations will share a total prize pool of 1 crore from Raj Shamani and Emergent.

    AlphaGrep Mutual Fund launches NFO

    AlphaGrep Mutual Fund has announced the launch of its inaugural New Fund Offer (NFO) — the AlphaGrep Multi Asset Allocation Fund (AGMAAF). This marks AlphaGrep’s entry into the Indian retail investment market and represents a significant milestone in bringing institutional-grade, quantitative investment strategies to Indian investors.

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    Home/Cities/Pune News/Bits And Bytes: Know About Startup And Business News In Pune
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