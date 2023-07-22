Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

TiE Pune mentoring event completes 11th version

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Pune programme of Nurture Accelerator accepted only 54 of the 148 applications received from mentee firms this year in its 11th version. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune: The recently concluded Nurture Accelerator 11.0 saw 32 mentee companies graduate. The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Pune programme will enable the mentee companies to increase their chances of success and growth. Advait Kurlekar, chairperson, Nurture Accelerator, said, “We accepted only 54 of the 148 applications received this year as many of the companies are either at too early a stage, perhaps still at ideation where they do not need Nurture but a validation programme, or do not have a POC (proof-of concept) ready or simply are not focused enough.” Nikhil Karkare, co-chair, Nurture Accelerator said, “The Nurture Accelerator Program is a six-month rigorous process-led programme for mentoring entrepreneurs.”

CII, JNPA SEZ hold investor conclave

Pune: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) held its special economic zone (SEZ) Investor conclave in Pune which witnessed participation of industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and key stakeholders from various sectors. The event showcases investment opportunities available within SEZ. Sanjay Sethi, chairman, JNPT, said “With the state-of-the-art facilities, world-class infrastructure, robust logistics ecosystem, and proximity to major markets, JNPA SEZ has revolutionised the shipping industry. The port remains committed to nurturing a conducive ecosystem for businesses and facilitating sustainable economic development in line with the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Rightsfually, Seracle collaborate to advance decentralised technologies

Pune: Blockchain-based media rights distribution platform Rightsfually announced a strategic partnership at Consensus 2023 with Seracle blockchain cloud to build on the Polygon blockchain. The partnership aims to offer a more efficient and cost-effective solution for Rightsfually by leveraging Seracle’s Litenode architecture and Polygon blockchain. Shrikant Bhalerao, founder, Seracle, said, “Rightsfually is bringing IP distribution to the Web3 world. By building on the Polygon blockchain through Seracle’s blockchain cloud, Rightsfually saves time and costs while ensuring high performance and security.” Nitin Narkhede, founder and CEO, Rightsfually, said, “Rightsfually has patented micro-distribution, a process to enable community-powered distribution on-chain for platforms operating on a subscription model. Seracle will help in setting up the infrastructure and its implementation on blockchain cloud and empower building by offering a low-cost infrastructure for such distribution and streaming process alike.”

Maxivision Eye Hospital raises ₹1,300 crore from Quadria Capital

Pune: Quadria Capital announced an investment of up to ₹1,300 crore in Maxivision Eye Hospital. Quadria will make an initial investment of roughly ₹600 crore for a minority stake and a further investment of up-to ₹700 crore for additional stake to support Maxivision to serve the demand for eye care in India, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Dr. GSK Velu, chairman, Maxivision, said, “With Quadria’s support, both through their investment, and deep experience in the sector, we will be able to meet the growing demand for affordable, accessible, and high-quality eye care across India.” Sunil Thakur, partner, Quadria Capital, said: “Quadria’s investment into Maxivision underscores our ambition to invest in regional leaders of Asian healthcare.”

Taruna appointed as Ajeenkya DY Patil Group’s first woman CEO

Pune: The Ajeenkya DY Patil Group announced Taruna Maheshwari as the new chief executive officer, the first woman to hold the post within the group. Dr. Ajeenkya DY Patil, chairman, stated, “Taruna’s invaluable leadership skills and strategic acumen make her a remarkable addition to our team. As we embark on our journey of digital transformation, global expansion, and ambitious growth, we are confident that she will position the group for long-term success.” Taruna said, “In an era of Industry 4.0, burgeoning digital technologies, the group has set its sights on online education in the form of GoSchool, an online school and GoLearn, an online continuing education provider. With our four upcoming hospital projects in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi, we are well positioned to establish a new model of affordable, high-quality healthcare. I look forward to working with our chairman to reinvent the group radically and reinforce its leadership position in the sectors we operate.”

Pune-based Tork Motors enters Puducherry market

Pune: Tork Motors inaugurated its latest experience zone in Puducherry at Pakkamudyanpet area on East Coast Road. The facility will offer sales and after sales services to consumers in the region. Kapil Shelke, founder and CEO, Tork Motors, said, “This is company’s first experience zone in the Union territory and third in south India, after Hyderabad and Guntur. Puducherry also being a tourist destination, we look forward to contribute to its sustainable development by reducing the carbon footprint induced by conventional vehicles.”

