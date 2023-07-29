Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Simpl organises ‘D2C Unlocked’

Simpl organised the ‘D2C Unlocked’ startups connect initiative in Pune recently. The community-led founders’ event saw a confluence of D2C merchants from Pune engaged in discussions around building and scaling brands through knowledge sharing and collaboration. The event witnessed participation with city-based founders including Nandu Singh, founder of Nursery Live, Anushka Iyer, founder of Wiggles, an omnichannel pet care brand and Sayalee Marathe, founder of Aadyaa, a handmade silver jewellery brand.

Simpl announced its plan to on-board over 4,000 merchants including Direct-to-Customer (D2C) from Maharashtra on its full-stack Checkout Network over the next 2-3 years.

Construction-tech startup ProjectHero launches Ustaad AI

ProjectHero introduced AI chatbot Ustaad AI through which construction workers and small to mid-sized contractors can now enhance their skills and knowledge swiftly and make their work more efficient. Ustaad AI, which will serve as a virtual concierge for all app users, is designed to make construction workers understand the minute details and techniques of construction work and is available in Indian languages to ensure user-friendliness, accuracy, and convenience for workers who do not know English.

CII Green Business Centre organises GreenCo Summit

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Green Business Centre organised the 12th edition of ‘GreenCo Summit’ in Pune to further advance the need and importance of adoption and implementation of green practices in Indian industry which would significantly benefit the buyers, sellers, and overall industry.

A GreenCo annual report was released along with the GreenCo Rating System Version IV guidelines and GreenCo Publication - An Enabler of Net Zero. Companies achieving or retaining Platinum+ and Platinum GreenCo rating were felicitated on the occasion.

FarMart launches tech platform Saudabook for food processing sector

FarMart launched its tech platform Saudabook catering specifically to the food processing and manufacturing sector. FarMart has built data and commerce products to establish a direct farm-to-business supply chain of high-quality and verified agri-produce. The start-up is also opening its own ERP (FarMartOS) to all food processors and manufacturers in India.

FarMart has a network of 32 lakh farmers, 250,000 village-level aggregators who sell produce on the platform, and 2000+ processors and large food businesses that purchase from the platform.

Hendrickson launches suspensions, axles for trailer applications

Hendrickson announced the launch of their innovative air and mechanical suspensions and axles for trailer applications in India. Matthew Joy, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Hendrickson, states, “The Indian market currently witnesses an annual demand of about 40,000 trailers, with mechanical suspensions accounting for about 70 per cent of the market share. The migration to air suspensions has commenced and will gain momentum as the road infrastructure continues to grow and customer expectations demand the adoption of new technologies. To cater to this growing market, Hendrickson in India is introducing a dual brand strategy of bringing premium and cost-effective, locally manufactured products. These options will offer solutions to a wide base of customers all having different business challenges that need to be addressed.”

Poonawalla Fincorp consummates controlling stake sale of PHFL

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited announced consummation of its controlling stake sale in its housing finance subsidiary Poonawalla Housing Finance Limited to Perseus SG Pte. Ltd., an entity affiliated to TPG Global LLC. With this stake sale, PHFL has ceased to be a subsidiary of PFL and Perseus SG Pte. Ltd. now holds a controlling equity stake in PHFL. PFL received a post-tax consideration of ₹3004 crore for its stake sale.

