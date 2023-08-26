Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

91Springboard organises Startup Open House

Co-working space provider 91Springboard organised a Startup Open House in Baner recently where three shortlisted startups Bookmatic, Sekel Tech and ProtectOnce, showcased their products. 91Springboard also launched its platinum hub in Baner spread over 32,000 square feet with seating capacity of over 800 members. Bookmatic showcased their transformative accounting solution catering to small and microbusinesses. Sekel Tech, showcased their all-in-one software designed to empower multi-location businesses through centralised tools. ProtectOnce showcased an agentless API security solution which provides SaaS companies deep visibility into all APIs and helps to prevent complex attacks.

CII launches National NexGen Mobility Expo

In the run-up to the CII NexGen Mobility Show 2023 scheduled on December 15-16, 2023 at Deccan College Ground in Pune, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised a curtain raiser in Pune. The 2-day CII NexGen Mobility Exhibition 2023 will delve into various facets of future mobility, including electric vehicles, connected and autonomous technologies, battery technology and charging infrastructure, alternative fuel, smart and sustainable infrastructure, and mobility-as-a-service models. The show spread across 4,000 sqm exhibition area is expected to witness 100+ exhibitors representing domestic and international brands. Around 3,000+ focused business visitors from the industry, trade and government are expected to attend the show.

India ASEAN Trade Council office inaugurated in Pune

India ASEAN Trade Council office was recently inaugurated in Pune. The office will pay a pivotal role in facilitating trade activities, providing invaluable assistance to Indian exporters and companies based in Pune and Maharashtra, as they seek to venture into ASEAN nations. Trade Commissioner Sachin Madhukar Kate emphasised, “Pune is an enterprising city with youth population and it has a huge scope for businesses in ASEAN countries. Our office will support people looking forward for opportunities in ASEAN region and will put efforts to organize various activities to educate and create a conducive business atmosphere amongst the nations for better business growth and investment promotion.”

BiofuelCircle signs an MoU with Indian School of Business to strengthen forest economy

BiofuelCircle has partnered with Indian School of Business (ISB) to enhance the forest economy by way of participating in the bio-energy sector. The collaboration aims to establish large-scale, efficient, and sustainable value chains in the bioenergy sector, utilizing forests as a reliable and eco-friendly source of raw materials, specifically selected non-timber forest products/seasonal forest products. The lynchpin of the initiative is a partnership between local communities as the custodians of forest resources; industry leaders using the products of that forest, and government agencies facilitating and regulating the creation of jobs and wealth.

Mild Cares Launches ‘Switch2Cup’ Campaign

Menstrual hygiene startup Mild Cares has launched its ‘Switch2Cup’ campaign to promote menstrual cups as a viable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional sanitary pads. The campaign aims to provide free GynoCup menstrual cups to self-help-groups and females in need. MildCares is an incubate startup of the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at IIT Kanpur. Founder CEO Sandeep Vyas stated, “Menstrual health remains a crucial but often overlooked aspect of women’s well-being, particularly in rural India. The ‘Switch2Cup’ campaign aims to shatter these barriers and bring about a positive change in the way menstruation is perceived and managed. One of the campaign’s core objectives is to challenge the entrenched social stigma surrounding menstruation.”

