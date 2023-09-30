Bits and bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

PoddL launches global payment facilitation platform

Cloud-based freelance business management startup ‘PoddL’ launched a platform for freelancers and remote workers in India to find work globally and get paid seamlessly. PoddL is a mobile-first chat-based platform with built-in tools for finding work across the globe, communicating, and handling workflows and a simpler, faster, affordable way to accept international payments supporting more than 135 currencies.

Kushal Prakash, founder and CEO stated, “We aim to onboard around 1,00,000 global companies and businesses to hire directly from the PoddL platform. With a dedicated USD collections account, freelancers can accept payments from US-based clients. It is easier for the clients, too, as they can utilise their local payment rails, such as ACH and FedWire. Soon collection accounts will be available in other currencies like EUR and GBP,” he said.

KBL receives patent for Hydro Power Generation System

Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) has been granted a patent for its PICO pump turbine, a groundbreaking hydropower generation system. The patent has been bestowed in accordance with the Patents Act of 1970. The PICO pump turbine is poised to revolutionize energy generation across various sectors and industries.

Rama Kirloskar, joint managing director, KBL remarked, “The grant of a patent for our PICO pump turbine reaffirms our dedication to forging superior energy solutions. The PICO pump turbine system stands as a distinctive solution that generates electricity. PICO boasts cost-efficiency, portability, and low maintenance, rendering it an ideal choice for rural areas, hilly regions with water streams, high-rise structures, and even power plants...”

Poonawalla Fincorp partners with IndusInd Bank

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited received permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue co-branded credit card with IndusInd Bank. The company envisages to launch this credit card within three months. This partnership will enable Poonawalla Fincorp to usher in a new age of flexible and versatile retail credit.

Abhay Bhutada, managing director, Poonawalla Fincorp, said, “We believe in ethical lending with complete transparency and no hidden charges while engaging with our customers. With its fully digital process and unique best-in-class product offerings, we expect to provide an exceptional and seamless customer experience to our existing and potential customers.”

inDrive collaborates with Airattix

Airattix announced its collaboration with online ride-hailing platform inDrive. This partnership marks a significant milestone as it empowers inDrive to entrust the storage of its car accessories to Airattix.

Airattix, founded in 2020 and headquartered in Pune, has presence in 20 cities across India and over 10,000 registered users. The Airattix platform has also partnered with multiple independent self-storage companies in India, making it easier for customers to find and book storage and parking spaces that meet their needs. inDrive’s presence in several Indian cities, and teaming up with Airattix will make car accessory storage simpler and efficient.

Zeron secures ₹4 crore in seed funding led by Varanium Capital

Zeron has raised ₹4 crore in seed funding with Varanium Capital, a fintech-focused fund, taking the lead, accompanied by support from Yatra Angel Network. 100X.VC was the first institutional investor in January 2023 to invest in Zeron. It was soon followed by angels such as Anoop Mathur, founder and president at Core Media and Partner at AM Capital, and K.R.S. Jamwal, Executive Director, Tata Industries. This infusion of capital is strategically directed towards fuelling Zeron’s ongoing research and development initiatives, advancing the frontiers of AI-powered cybersecurity, and expanding its global presence to empower organizations in managing cyber risks effectively.

Victorinox expands its retail footprint

Swiss brand Victorinox has expanded its retail footprint in Pune with a new store in Wakad. Colonel Chandhoke, managing director Victorinox India, said, “With the Victorinox Shop-in-shop concept we are bringing an extremely popular, brand to the vibrant city of Pune. We currently have 16 stores that house Victorinox shop-in-shops with 3 or more product categories. We plan to further strengthen our India presence with 9 more stores in the multi-product category by the end of the year.”

